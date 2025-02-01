Mizoram CM to present state Budget for FY 2025-26 FY on March 4

Aizawl, Feb 1 Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma would present the state's Budget for the 2025-2026 financial year in the Assembly on March 4, an official said on Friday.

With the customary speech of Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh (retd), the Budget Session of the Assembly would commence on February 19.

Mizoram Assembly officials said that the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Speaker Lalbiakzama has finalised the detailed business of the session which would continue till March 20.

Lalduhoma, who also holds the Finance portfolio, would present the state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal on March 4, a senior Assembly official said. This would be the second budget Lalduhoma would table Budget in the House after the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) came to power in December 2023.

The Governor earlier this week summoned the fourth session of 9th Assembly of the state to meet on February 19.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Governor on Friday visited the Border Security Force (BSF) Sector Headquarters at Durtlang North in Aizawl and interacted with para-military officers and jawans.

During his visit, the Governor lauded the efforts of the BSF in safeguarding the India-Bangladesh border.

He underscored the need for continuous vigilance to ensure India's security and urged BSF personnel to carry out their duties with utmost dedication. He also stressed the importance of public safety and called for stricter monitoring of illegal cross-border activities.

The Governor also appreciated BSF's Civic Action Programme and urged them to keep up this much appreciated initiative with full dedication.

A Power Point presentation was also submitted to provide insights into BSF’s activities and challenges in Mizoram.

BSF is entrusted to guard a 318 km stretch of the unfenced India-Bangladesh border in Mizoram.

