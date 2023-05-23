Mizoram: Contraband drugs worth Rs 19.50 crores seized in Aizawl, one held

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], May 23 : A large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 19.5 crore was seized in a joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in Aizawl on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Mizoram Police said that one person was also arrested in this regard.

The accused has been identified as Zothanmawia (32), a native of Mizoram.

"Acting on an input, the Special Narcotics team of Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles on Tuesday conducted a joint operation at Thuampui's Ch.Chhunga Bus Terminal, Aizawl and seized 9.750 kg (100000 tablets) of Methamphetamine," an official statement said.

Police further mentioned that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

"A case under sections of 22(c) NDPS Act has been registered at Special Narcotics police station for further investigation on forward and backward linkages," the statement said.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

