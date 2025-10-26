Mizoram Governor stresses need to strengthen soldier-civilian bonds

Gangtok/Aizawl, Oct 26 Mizoram Governor General V.K. Singh (Retd) on Sunday emphasised fostering stronger ties between soldiers and civilians.

The Governor on Sunday flagged off the 'Sikkim Soldierathon 2.0' (a hill half-marathon) at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

Addressing the function, General Singh (Retd) praised the Soldierathon for fostering stronger ties between soldiers and civilians. Expressing gratitude to the organisers, he extended his best wishes to all participants.

An official said that the Soldierathon aims to build closer connections between the soldiers and the public, especially the youth, while promoting physical fitness. It seeks to deepen public appreciation, particularly among the younger generation, for the unwavering dedication of soldiers who defend the nation 24/7, regardless of terrain or weather, the official said.

The event also reinforces the core values of unity, discipline, and shared responsibility in nation-building.

The second edition of ‘Sikkim Soldierathon: Great Himalayan Connect' also aims to promote fitness and sports tourism in the scenic state of Sikkim. The Sikkim Soldierathon 2.0 included three race categories: 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km.

The Mizoram Governor and his Sikkim counterpart Om Prakash Mathur jointly presented awards to the winners, while senior citizens and children were also recognised for their participation. The ceremony featured vibrant cultural performances symbolising national unity, which were warmly applauded by the audience.

Held under the theme 'Great Himalayan Connect: Run the Ridge -Connect the Peaks -Unite the Spirit’, the event attracted over 2,700 enthusiastic participants from over 130 cities across 27 states, and featured cultural performances.

The marathon was organised by 'Fitistan -Ek Fit Bharat', in collaboration with the Eastern Command and Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army.

Sikkim Governor Mathur described the event as an inspiring initiative towards the state's youth power, military-social coordination and civil consciousness. He congratulated the organising committee, army officers, participants and all the co-operative organisations for the successful 'Sikkim Soldierathon 2.0'.

Winners received attractive prizes, and every participant received an achiever’s medal and promotional items. Cash prizes were sponsored by Sikkim Raj Bhavan. The event also showcased diverse cultural performances, adding to the exhilarating and electrifying atmosphere.

