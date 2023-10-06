Mizoram: MNF MLA resigns, likely to contest polls on BJP ticket

Aizawl, Oct 6 Former Mizoram minister K. Beichhua, who was expelled by the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in January this year, quit as a member of the state legislative Assembly on Friday, officials said.

Beichhua is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party to contest the Assembly elections scheduled later this.

Assembly sources said that Beichhua, who had earlier held multiple portfolios, including social welfare, excise and animal husbandry, on Friday submitted his resignation to Assembly Commissioner and Secretary, Lalhmahruaia Zote.

Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo has accepted the resignation.

The former minister, who had resigned from the Chief Minister Zoramthanga-led ministry on December 13 last year, said that he is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from his home constituency Siaha.

On Tuesday, Congress MLA K.T. Rokhaw had resigned from the state Assembly.

One of the five Congress legislators, Rokhaw has already joined the MNF and is expected to contest from his home turf Palak.

The 40-member Mizoram Assembly will go to the polls towards the end of this year along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

