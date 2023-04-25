Mizoram Police seizes drugs worth over Rs 10 crore in Aizawl, woman held

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 25 : Mizoram police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth over Rs 10 crore and apprehended a woman in Aizawl district on Monday evening, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on reliable input, Aizawl District Special Branch (DSB) team seized 5.204 kg of Crystal Methamphetamine from the possession of a lady identified as Maria Lalrotluangi (42 years old) from inside the residence of a relative, where she was staying in Laipuitlang area, Aizawl.

According to Mizoram police, the seized drug is worth Rs 10.4 crore in the international market.

FIR has been registered at Bawngkawn police station under NDPS Act for further investigation on forward and backward linkages.

Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) seized 240 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 1.34 crore in the general area Murlen, Champhai, said officials on Sunday.

"The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force on Saturday based on specific information about a hidden location near the Murlen Track Junction towards the forest area of Murlen National Park," an official statement said.

"The approximate cost of the recovered 240 bags of Areca Nuts is Rs 1.34 crores," it stated.

The recovered consignment was handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai on April 22 for further legal proceedings, the official statement reads.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

