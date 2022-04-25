Mizoram reports 107 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram added 107 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the state health department informed.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases have gone up to 2,26,886 including 700 active cases.

The state also recorded one new fatality taking the total deaths to 695.

The health bulletin also informed that no fresh discharges were reported. The total number of people who have recovered stands at 225491.

With several states in India witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry issued letters on April 20 to Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Mizoram asking them to "take pre-emptive steps" and maintain a "strict watch".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor