Mizoram reports 173 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Mizoram reported 173 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Saturday.

The total active cases stand at 1,569. The total number of deaths reported is 535 and the total number of active cases is 1,40,143.

As per the state government, the positivity rate in the Northeastern state is 9.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The case tally of the Omicron variant has reached 415.

( With inputs from ANI )

