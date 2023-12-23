Mobile Internet Suspended in J&K’s Poonch, Rajouri Amid Massive Anti-Terrorist Operations

In response to the escalating security situation, mobile internet services have been suspended in Rajouri and Poonch. The move comes as the anti-terror operation in Poonch enters its third day, with stringent measures in place to maintain control and ensure public safety.

The anti-terror operation was launched to apprehend those responsible for the recent attack on an Indian Army vehicle in Poonch, resulting in the tragic death of four jawans. Intensified drone surveillance has been deployed around the operational site in Poonch to track down the terrorists who ambushed two army vehicles.

Simultaneously, an infiltration bid was thwarted in the Khour and Akhnoor sector. Surveillance devices detected a suspected movement of four terrorists on the night of December 22/23. Swift action from prepared troops, including effective gunfire, deterred the infiltration attempt. During the incident, terrorists were observed dragging one body back across the International Border (IB).

The encounter in Poonch on Thursday unfolded when two army vehicles were ambushed by terrorists, resulting in the tragic deaths of four jawans. The attack occurred at approximately 3:45 PM on December 21 as the army vehicles, carrying troops, were en route to the operational site. The terrorists opened fire, prompting an immediate and retaliatory response from the army.

Three soldiers sustained injuries during the exchange and were promptly evacuated to a hospital for treatment. This incident marks the second attack on the armed forces in the Kashmir Valley within a month. On November 22, four army personnel, including two Captains, lost their lives in action in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The encounter in November resulted in the demise of a top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Quari, and one of his associates. Quari was known for masterminding several attacks, including the killing of 10 civilians and five Army personnel.