Mobile Phone Blast: 20-Year-Old Woman Dies in Himachal Pradesh After Device Explodes Near Her Ear While Charging

Himachal Pradesh (December 17, 2024): A 20-year-old woman has died after a mobile phone exploded near her ear while it was charging. The incident occurred on December 10 in Dalhousie, Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. The victim, identified as Kiran, was using her phone when the explosion occurred.

Kiran, a resident of Bichuni village in the Salooni region, had just turned on her internet connection and was engaged in a conversation when the phone suddenly exploded. The explosion caused severe injuries to her ear, according to media reports.

Kiran’s mother, Chanchal, heard the blast and rushed to her daughter’s room to find her badly injured. The family immediately took Kiran to the nearby Primary Health Centre. Due to the severity of her injuries, Kiran was later transferred to Tanda Medical College in Kangra for further treatment. Despite medical efforts, Kiran passed away on Sunday, December 15, a week after the explosion.

According to reports, Kiran was unable to speak due to her injuries, leaving the exact cause of the explosion unclear. The make and model of the mobile phone involved have not been disclosed. A post-mortem examination was conducted at Tanda Medical College, and Kiran’s body was returned to her family for cremation.