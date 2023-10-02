Moderate tremors felt in parts of North Bengal; no damage reported

Kolkata, Oct 2 Moderate tremors were reported from at least two districts in North Bengal -- Malda and Cooch Behar -- on Monday evening.

Although no casualties or damage to property have been reported from these two districts, the tremors, which were felt at around 6.15 p.m., created panic among the local people.

As per the versions of the local people, first a mild jerk following a vibration was felt which sustained for a few seconds.

As per the latest report available, mild tremors could also be felt in certain pockets in other districts of North Bengal like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur.

As the tremors were felt in these districts, people came out of their houses into the open. The women could be seen blowing conches, which is a traditional practice in the event of an earthquake.

The last time tremors were felt West Bengal was in August this year, in Kolkata and its adjacent North 24 Parganas district.

