Modern History to get more modern in AU

Prayagraj, Aug 16 Modern history is all set to get even more modern in Allahabad University (AU) in Uttar Pradesh.

The department of Medieval and Modern History of Allahabad University has decided to expand their syllabus under the new education policy (NEP). Events as close as the year 2000 will be included in the syllabus.

Presently, the students enrolled in undergraduate classes of the department are studying the history of the country till the Independence (1947) but now, as per the proposal of the department, which would be presented to the Academic Council (AC) for the formal approval, the UG students of the department would now be exposed to the political developments, movements, contributions of politic, litterateurs, music after Independence and up to the year 2000.

A four-year undergraduate course would be launched at AU from the academic session 2023-24 and this new curriculum is being prepared for the same.

Prof Alok Prasad, head of department, said that the subject of national building in social service has been included in the first semester.

This subject will be included as a foundation course. Likewise, history of nation and nationalism and research of history will be taught in the second semester.

History of architecture and art, which would be taught in the third semester, will cover changes in social, economic, and cultural history of India.

Current history, up to the year 2000 will be taught in the fourth semester.

In this, the contribution of Prime Ministers, chief ministers, prominent litterateur will be included from after Independence till year 2000.

Along with this, there will also be mention of social, economic and cultural changes in country since Independence till 2000.

The fifth semester will include history of Latin America, history of cinema and history of fashion as elective subjects.

History of globalisation, history of gender, history of language literature will be taught in the sixth semester.

History of folk beliefs, history of environment would be included in the seventh semester while education tour, dissertation will be taught in the eighth semester, he added.

