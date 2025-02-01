Modi govt’s budget strengthens India’s infrastructure: BJP

Jaipur, Feb 1 BJP Haryana state in-charge and former Rajasthan BJP chief, Satish Poonia, hailed the Union Budget 2025-26 as the "best budget" for India's development, calling it a "blueprint" for the nation's reconstruction.

He further commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget that strengthens India's infrastructure and fosters inclusive growth.

Poonia highlighted the historic move of raising the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh, ensuring that individuals earning up to Rs 1 lakh per month pay no tax. He described this as a major relief for the middle class and a step towards economic empowerment.

He emphasised that the budget includes special provisions for MSMEs, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and even emerging sectors like artificial intelligence and research.

He called it a visionary budget that prioritises farmers, the middle class, and the overall economic framework of the country.

“This budget reflects the Modi government's commitment to uplifting every section of society, addressing the aspirations of farmers, the poor, women, children, and the middle class,” he said.

He further added that the Union government has made special provisions for MSME, education, health, infrastructure development and all areas, even for artificial intelligence and research.

“This budget is dedicated to the middle class and farmers and at the same time, from a visionary point of view, it is a budget to strengthen the infrastructure of India,” he added.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor