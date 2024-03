‘Modi Ka Parivar’: From Amit Shah to JP Nadda, Top BJP leaders change their names on X After Lalu Yadav's 'Parivarvaad' Jibe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP National President JP Nadda, among others on Monday, March 4, changed their name as ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ on social media platforms X (formerly known as Twitter), in solidarity with PM Modi after RJD chief Lalu Yadav's 'Parivarvaad' jibe.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and other party leaders change their bio in solidarity with PM Modi after RJD chief Lalu Yadav's 'Parivarvaad' jibe pic.twitter.com/CrGxb9b39O — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

After Lalu Prasad Yadav launched a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying why Modi has no child or family, PM hits back saying the entire country is his family and those who have no one too have Modi standing with them. PM hits out RJD chief said “140 crore countrymen are my family.”

Former CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said in a public gathering that PM Modi does not have a family, while addressing a rally in Patna. “PM Narendra Modi is not a Hindu,” said former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav.