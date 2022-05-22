Modi looking forward to discussing Quad iniatatives, bilateral ties in Tokyo

New Delhi, May 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be attending the Quad summit in Tokyo and also have separate meetings with leaders of its other three members, on Sunday said he will discuss both key initiatives of the grouping and global issues, as well as bilateral matters.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said: "This evening, I will be leaving for Japan to take part in the second in-person Quad Summit. The Quad leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss the various Quad initiatives and the other issues of mutual interest."

"We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest," he said.

Modi also said that he was looking forward to meet President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and newly-elected Australian PM Anthony Albanese. "Our interactions will give us the opportunity to discuss bilateral relations between our respective nations and ways to further deepen developmental cooperation," he said.

He recalled that in March this year, he had the pleasure of hosting Prime Minister Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit and during his visit to Tokyo, he looks forward "to continuing our conversation further, with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership".

"Economic cooperation between India and Japan is an important aspect of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. During the March Summit, PM Kishida and I had announced our intention to realise JPY 5 trillion in public and private investment and financing over the next five years from Japan to India. During the forthcoming visit, I will meet with Japanese business leaders with the goal of further strengthening economic linkages between our countries, in pursuit of this objective."

Noting that Japan is home to nearly 40,000 members of the Indian diaspora, "who are an important anchor in our relations with Japan", he said that he looks forward to interacting with them.

On his meeting with the US President, Modi said that they will "discuss further consolidation of our multi-faceted bilateral relations with U.S.A."

"We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues," he added.

Referring to the newly-elected Australian Prime Minister, who will be joining the Quad Leaders' Summit for the first time, the PM said: "I look forward to a bilateral meeting with him during which the multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed."

