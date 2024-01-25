Modi-Macron hold roadshow, visit heritage sites in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 25 Jaipur on Thursday welcomed two powerful world leaders in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited different historical sites in the Pink City, besides holding bilateral talks and taking part in a roadshow.

Macron, who will attend the Republic Day Parade in Delhi on Friday as the chief guest, reached Jaipur directly from Paris.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma welcomed the French President Emmanuel opon his arrival in Jaipur by presenting him a bouquet.

A while later, Prime Minister Modi also reached Jaipur and was welcomed by the Governor and the Chief Minister at the airport, who presented him a bouquet.

Later, Modi received Macron at the Jantar Mantar in Jaipur, where they also held a roadshow.

Both of them also visited the famed Hawa Mahal after which bilateral discussions were held between the two countries at the Rambagh Hotel, where the two leaders had dinner before leaving for Delhi.

During his visit, Modi also bought a replica of Ram Temple for Rs 500 by making UPI payment, and gifted it President Macron.

During his visit to Hawa Mahal, Macron asked two questions -- How many windows are there in Hawa Mahal? Why is the colour of the glass in it blue?

At the Amer, Macron was accompanied by Union Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari.

