Modi, Sunak discuss ways to deepen trade linkages, boost investment

New Delhi, Sep 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here.

This is Sunak’s first visit to India since becoming the Prime Minister in October last year, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the meeting, Modi said, "Great to have met PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. We discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment."

The PMO said that Prime Minister Modi conveyed his appreciation for UK’s support during India’s G20 Presidency, marked by high-level participation at various G20 meetings and events.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the progress in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation as per the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as the Roadmap 2030, particularly in economy, defence and security, technology, green technology and climate change, health and mobility sectors.

Both leaders also exchanged views on international and regional issues of importance and mutual interest, the PMO added.

According to the PMO, both leaders also reviewed the progress of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and expressed hope that the remaining issues could be addressed at the earliest so that a balanced, mutually beneficial and forward looking FTA can be reached soon.

Modi also invited Sunak for a bilateral visit at an early and mutually convenient date for a more detailed discussion.

Sunak accepted the invitation and congratulated Modi for a successful G20 Summit, the PMO said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor