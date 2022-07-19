Modi to give special gift to Eknath Shinde?

New Delhi: After the Shiv Sena MLA, MPs are also preparing for rebellion. 12 out of 19 Shiv Sena MPs are likely to join the Shinde group. Prime Minister Modi is likely to meet pro-Shinde MPs in the afternoon. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to face a big blow for the second time as the Shiv Sena MPs took a different path after the MLAs.

MPs participating in Eknath Shinde's group are likely to get a chance in the Union Cabinet. It is being said that the BJP government will give 2 ministerial posts at the center to the Shinde group. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency MP Shrikant Shinde's name is prominent in it. Srikant Shinde is likely to get a ministerial post at the Centre. But it is interesting to see if Prime Minister Modi, who is opposed to dynasticism, will give the gift of a Union ministership in the house of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the rebellion of Shiv Sena MPs.

Will the Shinde group get a chance in the Union Cabinet?

It is being demanded that MPs from Shinde group get 1 cabinet and 1 state minister post in the central government cabinet. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will discuss it with the central leadership of BJP. A decision will be taken after the hearing in the Supreme Court regarding Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra. On July 20, a hearing on the disqualification of MLAs will be held in the Supreme Court before the Chief Justice's bench. Therefore, the cabinet expansion is delayed.

It is believed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold a meeting with the rebel MPs and claim that Shiv Sena is our original and they will be officially absorbed into the NDA. Also about the rebellion of MLAs. He had taken this role. Vinayak Raut of the Thackeray group is the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha and Rajan Vychre is Pratod. In his place, Rahul Shewale will be appointed as the group leader, while Bhavna Gawli will be appointed as deputy. Thackeray group will have to knock the door of the court if the MPs propose a separate hearth.