Mohali accident claims two lives, including grandson of Himachal Pradesh Congress leader

A tragic accident in Mohali, a city near Chandigarh, claimed the lives of two people on Sunday, February 19, 2024. One of the victims was identified as Arya Sharma, a 21-year-old student from Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh. He was the grandson of Prem Sharma, a Congress leader in Kullu. The accident occurred at around 3:00 AM at the light point of Sector 78-79.

A Scorpio and an Innova collided head-on, resulting in the death of the Innova driver, Mohammad Aslam, on the spot. Arya Sharma, who was traveling in the Scorpio, was also killed in the accident. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The Scorpio driver, Arjun, was injured in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment. According to the police, the accident occurred due to the high speed of the Scorpio. A case has been registered against Arjun under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Arya Sharma was a student at DAV College in Chandigarh's Sector 10.

He was the only son of his parents and is survived by his mother and father. The bodies of the two victims have been handed over to their families after post-mortem examination.