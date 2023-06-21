Mohali RPG attack: Lawrence Bishnoi's key aide sent to 5-day NIA custody

New Delhi, June 21 A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Vikas Singh, a key associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to five-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody in a case related to the Rocket-propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May 2022.

The agency produced the accused before vacation judge Pawan Kumar of the Patiala House Courts, and sought his seven-day custody for further interrogation.

Singh, a resident of Lucknow, was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in harbouring Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu, both residents of UP's Faizabad, of the Lawrence Bishnoi terror syndicate.

The two were involved in various criminal cases, including the RPG attack.

Appearing for the NIA, the special public prosecutor submitted that Singh's custodial interrogation is required to unfurl the criminal conspiracy and his links with the co-accused.

However, advocate Amit Sinha, appearing for Singh, opposed NIA's request for remand.

Considering the facts and submissions, the court observed that custodial interrogation of the accused is required.

"Accordingly, the application is allowed and the accused be sent to five-day NIA custody," the court ordered.

Judge Kumar also directed that the accused should be produced before the court again on June 26, adding that he also has to be medically examined according to the rules.

The present case relates to the terrorist-gangster conspiracy hatched by members of the Bishnoi syndicates based in India and abroad to raise funds and recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country.

The investigations so far have shown that the conspiracy was hatched in jails of different states and was being executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad.

The NIA investigation has revealed that Surakhpur was introduced to Singh by Vicky Midhukhera, another associate and friend of Bishnoi. Singh had connected Divyanshu, who was already known to him, to the Bishnoi syndicate.

The duo was also involved in numerous targeted contract killings, including those of businessman Sanjay Biyani in Maharashtra and gangster Rana Kandhowalia in Punjab. Singh also harboured another accused named Rinku after Kandowalia's murder.

The NIA has arrested 15 accused to date and has charged 14 accused, including Lawrence Bishnoi, in the terror-gangster conspiracy case.

