Mahua Moitra skips ED summons in Foreign Exchange Management Act case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra chose to skip the summons issued by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday, citing her absence in connection with irregularities in a foreign exchange contravention case, ANI reported.

The ED had previously issued a summons to Moitra on February 15, instructing her to appear before the agency on February 19. The summons pertained to a case under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, and the ED sought her statement related to the case, along with relevant documents regarding foreign investments.

Mahua Moitra, a 49-year-old politician, is also under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a preliminary inquiry based on the reference from the Lokpal. The ED case is reportedly linked to the ongoing CBI investigation.

The controversy surrounding Moitra escalated when Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of using her parliamentary questions to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. Dubey further alleged that Moitra compromised national security for monetary gains. As a result, Moitra faced expulsion as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament on December 8, following the Ethics Panel's determination of her guilt in the 'cash-for-query' case.

Denying any wrongdoing, Moitra claimed she was being targeted due to her scrutiny of Adani Group deals. She had previously stated on social media, "Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on the website as per the Lokpal Act, and nor has CBI put out anything official. 'Sources' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt."

Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on website as per Lokpal Act & nor has CBI put out anything official. “Sources” telling journos as per usual media circus.



Hope ₹13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 25, 2023

Additionally, Moitra approached the Supreme Court, challenging her expulsion from the lower house of Parliament in connection with the 'cash-for-query' allegations.