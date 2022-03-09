Money laundering case: Special PMLA court to pronounce order on Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on March 14

Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court will pronounce its order on a bail plea filed by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on March 14 in connection with a money laundering case.

Earlier on March 3, 4 and 5, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Deshmukh in connection with the case.

Anil Deshmukh is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

The Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by the ED on November 1, last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

The federal probe agency will record the statement of Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment.

It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor