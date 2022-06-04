Monkeypox virus: 5-year-old found with Monkeypox symptoms, samples sent for testing

A suspected case of Monkey Pox has been found in India. A five-year-old girl from Ghaziabad near Delhi has been reportedly diagnosed with monkeypox. According to government sources, the health system is on high alert after five-year-old girls developed symptoms of monkeypox. The girl's samples were immediately taken and sent to a lab for testing. Five-year-old girl has itchy skin. There are also sores on her body.

According to the Ghaziabad health department, the girl's samples have been sent to a lab for testing. The investigation report will come in the next 24 hours. Five-year-old girl is currently is in isolation. Also, the symptoms found in this girl may be of other diseases ... but as a precaution she has been kept in isolation. She is currently undergoing treatment.

According to media reports, the five-year-old girl and her family have not traveled abroad in the past month, nor has anyone visited them from abroad. Symptoms of monkeypox were found in that girl. According to the Indian Express, the five-year-old girl had gone to the ENT hospital on May 23 for treatment of an ear ailment. At that time, the doctors noticed more rashes and itching on the skin of that girl. The doctors took the matter seriously and informed the government hospital. The health department then took immediate action and sent the girl's samples for examination.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox disease?

According to experts, monkeypox is a rare virus. The symptoms are similar to those seen in a person with a fever. Acne mainly affects the whole body and face of an infected person. Other symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headaches, chills, and fatigue.