Monsoon advances in HP, heavy rainfall likely soon

Shimla, June 24 The southwest monsoon has advanced in Himachal Pradesh with most of the hill state likely to experience heavy rainfall from Sunday, the local meteorological office said on Saturday.

"Widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in districts of Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, and Mandi and their adjoining areas," an meteorological department official told .

"The state is likely to receive rainfall with its peak intensity between June 25 and 26," he added.

