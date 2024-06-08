Monsoon Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Maharashtra, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka During Next 5 Days

On Friday, Heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets of south Uttar Pradesh. Maximum temperatures were mostly in the range of 43-46°C in isolated pockets of south Haryana, Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, southeast Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and southwest Bihar. These were above normal by 2-4°C over these areas.

The highest maximum temperature of 45.8°C was reported at Jhansi (West Uttar Pradesh) over the country. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, West Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

Dust storms were observed at isolated places over Rajasthan. Hailstorms were also observed at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh.

Gusty winds and squally winds data were reported over the country.

Advance of Southwest Monsoon:

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana and some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh today (8 June). The Northern Limit of Monsoon now passes through 18.0°N/60°E, 18.0°N/65°E, 17.5°N/70°E, Harnai, Baramati, Nizamabad, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram, 19.5°N/88°E, 21.5°N/89.5°E, 23°N/89.5°E and Islampur.

Conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance further into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea and into some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Telangana during the next 2-3 days.

Weather Systems and Forecast & Warnings:

A cyclonic circulation lies over central Assam & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Strong southwesterly/southerly winds are prevailing from Bay of Bengal to northeastern States in lower tropospheric levels. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 7 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the 08th-12th; Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh from 09th-12th; Nagaland on the 08th & 12th June 2024. Isolated, very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam & Meghalaya on the 11th & 12th of June.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, and Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep; isolated light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka on the 12th; Kerala & Mahe during the 10th-12th; South Interior Karnataka during the 08th-10th; Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Telangana on 08th June 2024. ✓ Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka during 08th-11th; Kerala & Mahe on 08th & 09th June, 2024. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Konkan & Goa during the 08th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra from 09th-11th; Coastal Karnataka on the 08th-09th, and North Interior Karnataka on the 09th June.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 km) is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during the next 4-5 days. Isolated hailstorms and squally winds (50-60 kmph) are very likely over Madhya Pradesh on the 08th & 09th June 2024.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of northeast Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal during 08th-12th; Odisha, Punjab, Haryana during 09th-12th; Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during 10th-12th June 2024.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh on the 08th and heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts of the region from 09th-12th June 2024. Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over isolated pockets of Odisha on 08th June, 2024. Warm night is very likely to prevail over Bihar on 08th & 09th June 2024.

