Monsoon impacts almost entire country; IMD issues orange, yellow alert

New Delhi [India], June 27 : India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that Monsoon has almost impacted the entire country and issued Orange, Yellow alerts for various parts of the country.

While speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Soma Sen said," The monsoon is active currently with its rapid advancement in the last 4-5 days. Leaving some parts of northwest India, the monsoon has impacted almost the entire country. Entire Gujarat and south-east Rajasthan have been covered by the monsoon. In the next two days, it is expected that south Punjab, Haryana and the remaining parts of Rajasthan will be covered."

The incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh which has disrupted the normal life of people.

Earlier today, there is a possibility of rains for the next five days in Himachal Pradesh, and some places may receive heavy rains, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"There is a possibility of rain for the next 5 days. Heavy rain alert continues at some places of the state," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, IMD scientist, Shimla.

"It has been raining heavily and we are stuck inside the hotel rooms. Due to the rain, we could not go anywhere outside," said Rahul, a tourist from Punjab.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert for heavy rains in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara.

Also, heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday.

The downpour brought respite to common people from the sweltering heat. Heavy rain was witnessed at New Delhi's ITO and other areas.

The weather department had issued a yellow alert for Tuesday.

Due to incessant rainfalls Tomato prices have recently shot up in the markets across the country from Rs 10-20 per kg to a price of Rs 80-100 per kg.

Ajay Kedia, a Mumbai-based commodity market expert and head of Kedia Advisory said, "This year, for a variety of reasons, fewer tomatoes were sown than in prior years. As the price of beans surged last year, many farmers switched to growing beans this year. However, a lack of monsoon rains has caused the crops to dry out and wilt. The limited supply of vegetables, particularly tomatoes are due to crop damage caused by heavy rainfall and extreme heat."

Tomato prices have also skyrocketed in the southern state of Karnataka and its capital city Bengaluru as incessant rains have damaged the crop and made transportation difficult.

The price of tomatoes touched Rs 100 per kg in a market in Bengaluru and traders said that due to heavy rain, the crops have been damaged.

Tomato, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg a week ago in the UP's Kanpur market is now being sold at Rs 100 per kg while in Delhi it is being sold at Rs 80 per Kg.

In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the acute shortage of essential vegetables is burning holes in common people's pockets. The wholesale prices range from Rs 80-90 per kg, and the retail shops are selling tomatoes for Rs 100 per kg.

According to vegetable vendors of a market in Kanpur, Karnataka, a major tomato supplier, saw heavy rains that destroyed the crops. The prices soared in just 10 days and are likely to increase further, the vendors added.

According to the database maintained by the Price Monitoring Division under the Department of Consumer Affairs, per kilo tomato on average rose from Rs 25 to Rs 41 in retail markets. Maximum prices of tomatoes in retail markets were in the range between Rs 80-113.

The rates of staple vegetables were in tune with the rise in their prices in wholesale markets, which jumped about 60-70 per cent on average in June.

