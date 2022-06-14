Monsoon Session of Parliament likely to be held from July 18 to August 12

This year's monsoon session of Parliament will begin on 18th July. The monsoon session is expected to take place between July 18 and August 12. These dates have been recommended in the meeting of the Parliamentary Working Committee. This information has been given by such sources.

The upcoming monsoon session is expected to last 17 days. Elections for the president and vice president are expected to take place during the convention. The Election Commission has announced the election for the post of President. Voting for the presidential election will take place on July 18. However, the election for the post of Vice President has not been announced yet. The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to begin with the presidential election.

The central government has started preparations for the monsoon session. According to sources, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee was held under the chairmanship of Rajnath Singh. The committee has recommended that the monsoon session be held between July 18 and August 12. Now the final decision will be taken after considering the dates.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's term ends on August 10. Who will be the new President of the country ... This question will be answered on 21st July. Voting is on July 18 and counting is on July 21. The presidency is constitutionally the highest office, the first citizen of the country. It will be interesting to see what Modi's choice will be for this post.