Monsoon will hit Kerala till June 30

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast that the monsoon, which has cooled down in the Andamans, will hit Kerala in the next two to three days. If the current situation remains favorable, the monsoon is expected to arrive in India by May 30.

According to the Meteorological Department, westerly winds have intensified in the lower reaches of the South Arabian Sea. Also these winds have reached deep. According to satellite imagery, clouds have formed over the coast of Kerala as well as over the South Arabian Sea. Therefore, the monsoon is expected to enter Kerala in the next two to three days. During this time, the monsoon will move further to other parts of the southeastern Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep.



In the last 24 hours in the state, it rained sparsely in Konkan-Goa, Vidarbha and Marathwada, while the weather was dry in Central Maharashtra. In some parts of Vidarbha, the maximum temperature dropped slightly. The maximum temperature in the rest of the state was above average. According to the meteorological department, it is likely to rain in Konkan-Goa, Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha in the next two days. The weather in Marathwada will remain dry. In the next two days, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning in Konkan-Goa, Marathwada and rare places in Central Maharashtra. Vidarbha is likely to remain dry during this period. The maximum temperature in Pune was recorded at 36.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 22.9 degrees Celsius.