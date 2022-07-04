Moosewala case: Punjab Police get transit remand of four accused

Chandigarh, July 4 Punjab Police on Monday got transit remand of four accused, including two shooters, in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, from a Delhi court.

The four accused, whose transit remand were accepted, are Priyabarat alias Fauzi, the alleged main shooter, Kashish alias Kuldeep, Deepak alias Tinu, an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was brought by Delhi Police on a production warrant, and Keshav Kumar, who allegedly provided a vehicle and other help to the escaping shooters.

An application was filed by the Special Prosecutor to grant the transit remand to the accused.

The court observed that as persons arrested have been accused of committing cognisable offence, thus their transit remand for one day was granted to produce them before the court concerned as early as possible.

It also said that the medical examination of the accused be conducted as per rules and guidelines laid down by the apex court.

If accused need any medical facility, the investigating officer is directed to ensure that the accused get the medical help within time, the court said.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab on May 29.

