More than law, awareness needs to be created: K'taka Minister on honour killing case

Bengaluru, Jan 1 Commenting on the recent honour killing case reported from Hubballi, in which a father hacked his pregnant daughter to death for marrying a Dalit man, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that more than laws, there is a need to create awareness among the people.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday, Parameshwara said, “We are living in a modern world. Society must change. Inter-caste marriages are not new. Hundreds of years ago, Basavanna had conducted inter-caste marriages.”

“Even today, the occurrence of honour killing incidents indicates that society is not receiving the right messages. More than laws, awareness must be created among the people. We will complete the investigation and legal procedures in this case at the earliest,” he said.

The minister said that he visited Hubballi on Wednesday. "In the honour killing incident in which a father hacked his pregnant daughter to death, I met the family and spoke to the family members. The mother of the victim is in critical condition and is still hospitalised. I also visited her,” he stated.

On the Dharmasthala case, he stated that the government will complete the procedures and also in the cases which have been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

When asked about the tasks to be assigned to officers in the new year based on incidents from the previous year, Parameshwara said, “I have reviewed the survey report. We will discuss the incidents that took place last year. I have explained to them the sensitivity of the issues. I trust they will deliver.”

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa visited the house of Vivekananda Doddamani at Inamveerapura village near Hubballi, whose pregnant wife was hacked to death by her father over an inter-caste marriage. He consoled the family members and handed over a cheque for Rs 17 lakh.

It may be recalled that on December 21, 2025, in an honour killing incident reported from Inamveerapura village, a father brutally murdered his own daughter.

The girl’s father and relatives also assaulted the victim’s husband, Vivekananda Doddamani, and his family members. Mareppa Doddamani, Sunil Harijan, Sangeetha Harijan, Renavva, Ananya Doddamani, Yallappa Doddamani and Huvamma Doddamani sustained injuries in the attack.

According to the police, Manya Patil, a Lingayat, had married Vivekananda, a Dalit. Both hail from the same village. They knew each other and fell in love while pursuing their graduation. They became closer through Instagram and later developed a relationship. The couple got married on June 19 at the registrar’s office in Hubballi.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Manya Patil had earlier threatened to commit suicide if Vivekananda did not marry her. After the marriage, the police had called both families and brokered a compromise. Manya and Vivekananda later shifted to Haveri. They returned to their village on December 8, believing their relationship would be accepted, as Manya was pregnant.

However, tensions resurfaced between the two families. The Hubballi Rural police again called the families and instructed the elders not to trouble each other. Despite this, Manya Patil’s father and relatives allegedly barged into her house in the village and hacked her to death. The police arrested the father and two others in connection with the case.

Vivekananda has demanded the death penalty for those responsible.

