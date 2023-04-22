Mortal remains of martyred Odia Army jawan reaches native village

Bhubaneswar, April 22 Mortal remains of martyred Odia Army jawan Debashish Biswal reached his native village in Puri district on Saturday afternoon.

Debashish (32) was among the five soldiers who were killed in the Poonch terror attack.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at Alagum Khandayat Sahi near Satyabadi in Puri district when the body of the martyred jawan reached the village.

The tragic death of Biswal has brought mourning and sorrow to the entire Satyabadi area. His friends, family, and fellow villagers have gathered to pay their respects to the fallen hero. The atmosphere was full of emotion as people embraced each other and wept for the loss of their beloved.

A large number of people from Satyabadi and nearby villages gathered at the native place of Biswal, where his last rites will be performed. He will be cremated with full military honours.

Earlier in the morning, Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal, twin city police commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi and senior Army officials paid tributes to the jawan here at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). A guard of honour was given to him at the airport upon arrival.

"There is no greater thing than sacrificing life for the country. We received his mortal remains at Bhubaneswar with full state honour," said the police commissioner.

After paying last respect to Biswal, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal said the country will remember the supreme sacrifice of Biswal. "He is the pride of Odisha. I pray to Lord Jagannath to give the bereaved family much needed strength at this hour of grief," he said.

Expressing deep grief over the demise of the Odia jawan, Chief minister Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of the army jawan.

Lance Naik Debashish Biswal joined the Rashtriya Rifles in 2013 as a general duty soldier. He got married a year ago and has a four-month-old daughter. He had promised his family to come home next month (May).



