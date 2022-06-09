MoS Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje represents India at 12th Meeting of BRICS Agriculture Ministers Meeting

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje highlighted the National Mission on Food and Nutrition with the focus on the development of Nutri-cereals and bio-fortified varieties of crops while attending the 12th BRICS Agriculture Ministers Meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting, which highlighted the importance of millets in food and nutrition security and climate resilience, was attended by the Ministers for Agriculture of China, South Africa, Brazil, Russia and India.

According to an official statement, the BRICS minister adopted a Joint declaration of the 12th meeting with the theme "Strengthening BRICS Cooperation for Coordinated Agricultural and Rural Development."

During the meeting, Karandlaje "highlighted various steps and initiatives undertaken by the Government of India in the field of agriculture and for the welfare of the farmers like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Soil Health Cards, Natural Farming, formation and promotion of Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) etc."

She also mentioned recent initiatives taken by the Ministry of Agriculture for increasing the use of digital technologies in agriculture like Agri-stack and India Digital Ecosystem for Agriculture (IDEA).

She also emphasized on India's resolve to fulfil the Sustainable Development Goals of ending hunger and hence called for support and celebration of the International Year of Millets, 2023 by the BRICS nations.

She also reiterated the need to step up the production and productivity of agriculture through sustainable use of natural resources.

( With inputs from ANI )

