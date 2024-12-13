MoS Bandi Sanjay slams Telangana govt for Allu Arjun's arrest

Hyderabad, Dec 13 Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday criticised the Congress government in Telangana for the arrest of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun over the stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad recently that killed a woman and injured her son.

The BJP leader took to social media platform X to find fault with the way the Hyderabad Police arrested Allu Arjun from his residence in Jubilee Hills here.

"National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, lifted straight from his bedroom without even being given time to change, is a disgraceful act of mismanagement and disrespect. A star of his stature, who brought global recognition to Indian cinema, deserved better treatment," Bandi Sanjay posted.

"The tragic death of a woman in the stampede at Sandhya theatre is deeply unfortunate, but it only underscores the Congress government's failure to manage the massive crowd. After the phenomenal success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', fans had high hopes for 'Pushpa: The Rule', and the massive turnout was expected given his popularity," said the MoS.

"The real failure lies in the Congress government's inability to ensure proper arrangements for such a high-profile event. This negligence and mishandling are unacceptable. Icon Star and his fans deserve dignity, not chaos," added Bandi Sanjay.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raja Singh has also criticised the arrest of Allu Arjun. The MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad stated that the actor was not responsible for the stampede.

The BJP leader alleged that the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' happened due to the government's failure. He alleged that the police failed to take measures to manage the crowd at the theatre which resulted in the stampede.

Raja Singh said it was not proper to name Allu Arjun as the accused in the case. He mentioned that by bagging a national award, Allu Arjun brought glory to Telugu states.

