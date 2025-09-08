MoS Nityanand Rai hits back at Tejashwi Yadav, cites NDA's 20-year development record

Patna, Sep 8 Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Monday, countered Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's criticism of the NDA government, saying the Bihar Opposition leader does not understand the difference between development and anarchy.

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said, "If Tejashwi understood the difference, he would not have questioned Bihar's transformation over the last 20 years. The NDA government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has provided more than Rs 14 lakh crore for Bihar's progress in the last 10 years alone. He should first explain how much Bihar got during the UPA era (2004–14) when his father's party (Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD) was in power at the Centre."

Highlighting achievements under Nitish Kumar's 20-year tenure and Narendra Modi's 11 years at the Centre, Union Minister Rai presented a detailed report card, including more than 10,000 processing units set up for makhana, litchi, banana, mango, rice, etc.

"With investments of Rs 2,000 crore, Bihar is the number one state in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Processing Scheme, achieving 158 per cent of its 2023-24 target."

"Cold storage and warehouse facilities are being developed at 89 locations across Bihar. The NDA government created 50 lakh jobs in the last five years; the target of 1 crore jobs in the next five years. In education and recruitment, 3.5 lakh teachers, 30,000 medical staff, and 40,000 police personnel have been appointed transparently via online Bihar Public Service Commission/Bihar Staff Selection Commission exams," the Union Minister said.

He also said, "Milk consumption has risen from 88 grams per person (2001) to 400 grams (2024). Milk production increased from 47.43 lakh tonnes (2004-05) to 128.52 lakh tonnes today. New dairy plants under construction in Rohtas, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj and Gaya at a cost of Rs 317 crore," he added.

"In Bihar, 56 industrial areas and 12 industrial parks are operational at the moment. Begusarai petrochemical hub, 1,320 MW power plant in Buxar, more than 20 ethanol plants, and food clusters in Mokama-Hajipur under development, investment proposals worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the last three years," Union Minister Rai said.

"The GI-tagged products like Bhagalpuri silk, Madhubani painting, and Tikuli art are now marketed globally under the Bihar Handloom Brand. Over 40,000 weavers benefit; more than 100 products are exported from Dubai to Europe," he added.

He said: "Bihar is now a global Buddhist tourism hub; Bodh Gaya attracts more than 10 lakh foreign visitors annually. In 2023, the state recorded 15 lakh domestic and 11 lakh foreign tourists. Modern attractions like Rajgir glass bridge, zoo safari, Asia's longest ropeway, Patna Ganga Riverfront, Gandhi Circuit, and Mithila Religious Circuit have put Bihar on the world tourism map."

He launched a sharp political attack on the previous Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi era, blaming them for Bihar's Jungle Raj, unemployment, and mass migration of youth.

He contrasted it with NDA's governance, saying, "Earlier job meant scam, today job means merit. Earlier, there was crime; now there is investment and industry. Bihar has moved from Jungle Raj to Startup Raj -- a step towards developed Bihar."

