Mother kills three children in Assam village

Guwahati, April 8 A woman killed her three children and seriously injured her sister in Assam’s Karimganj district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Shahena Afroz, a native of Dolugang village in the Ramakrishnanagar area of the district, was living with her husband Shafiq Uddin, three children and her 7-year-old sister Sharmin Begum.

On Sunday, Shafiq Uddin went to a nearby market leaving his wife, three children and sister-in-law at home. Around 9 a.m., a few teenagers from the village, who were going to the field to graze cows, saw Shahena Afroz attacking the children with a machete.

The frightened teenagers ran away and informed other people in the village. Locals rushed to the house and discovered the children lying in a pool of blood and Sharmin Begum seriously hurt. The accused also was injured in the incident.

Locals rushed the injured children to a nearby primary health centre. As the conditions were critical, they were later shifted to a civil hospital in the Hailakandi district. But the three children could not survive.

The police upon receiving the information, reached the crime scene and started an investigation.

A senior police officer said, “We have been looking into the different aspects of the incident. However, as of now, we cannot conclude as to why the mother took such an extreme step to kill her children.”

