Mother, toddler burnt alive as car collides with truck in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 3 A woman and her toddler daughter were burnt alive when their car caught fire after colliding with a truck on NICE road here on Tuesday.

The father and another daughter miraculously escaped with serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Sindhu and her two-year-old daughter.

According to police, the incident took place near Sompura when Mahendran. B. was driving the vehicle with his wife Sindhu and two daughters.

At about 4 a.m., Mahendran who was driving from Mysuru Road towards Kanakapura road, lost control over the car and it collided with a truck and rammed into a wall. The car caught fire immediately.

While Mahedran and his elder daughter managed to escape, Sindhu and the other daughter got trapped in the car and were charred.

The truck driver also lost control after the collision and the vehicle turned turtle on the roadside.

Mahendran had rented the car to visit Nagasandra with family.

He hails from Tamil Nadu and resides in Vijinapura near Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru.

The bodies have been shifted to the KIMS hospital.

Talaghattapura traffic police have reached the spot and are investigating the case.

Prima facie, it appears that Mahedran had dozed off while driving resulting in the tragedy, police said, adding that the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor