MP: 29 killed in rain-related incidents in July last week, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior, Aug 5 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that 29 people have lost their lives due to rain in Madhya Pradesh in the last week of July.

The Union Communications Minister said that during a survey conducted by the Madhya Pradesh government, it was found that Shivpuri had witnessed disasters due to floods, where 22 people died, while seven people lost their lives in Guna district.

He further stated that more than 3,000 people were rescued in Guna, Shivpuri, and Ashoknagar districts after 72 hours of rainfall caused floods in several areas.

"Armed forces, NDRF and SDRF teams have airlifted around 400 people and shifted them to relief camps, set up at multiple locations in Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar districts," the Union Minister told media persons.

The Minister's statement came a day after he, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, undertook an aerial inspection in his Lok Sabha constituency, Guna.

He stated that the state government is assessing total loss related to crops, homes and others, and the people will be provided compensation accordingly.

"During the aerial survey, I noticed that several homes were swept away, and people have lost their animals and crops. CM Mohan Yadav has assured to provide compensation," Union Minister Scindia added.

During an interaction with flood-affected people in Guna, the Union Minister assured them that both the Centre and state governments are committed to providing help to them.

"I know your pain at this moment, and assure you that the BJP government stands with you. Loss of everyone will be assessed during the survey, and adequate compensation would be provided from both the Centre and the State governments," Union Minister Scindia said during a meeting with flood-affected people at a village in Guna.

Jyotiraditya Scindia also expressed his gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing the much-needed support by deploying the Armed forces and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor