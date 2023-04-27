MP: Bhopal businessman stuck in Sudan reaches home safely

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 27 : A 26-year-old Bhopal businessman who was stuck in conflict-ridden Sudan, reached his home, Bhopal safely on Thursday.

The businessman, Jayant Kewl, a resident of Sant Hiradaram Nagar (Bairagarh) in the city, had gone to Sudan for a business meeting and he was stuck in the fight that began between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum and its surroundings on April 15.

As soon as Jayant reached his home, the family members became quite happy and welcomed him with a bouquet. The family members and Jayant extended their gratitude to the central government as well as to the state government.

Speaking to , Jayant said, "I had gone for work last month on March 4 and was scheduled to return on April 20. I used to live in the centre of Khartoum area in Sudan. There was a military camp right in front where the fighting was going on. I was imprisoned in the room itself due to the war."

"After all, with the efforts of our government, I have come back to my home. I thank the central government, the state government, and the media for their support. I am very happy after coming back home," he added.

Notably, Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in what political forces called a "coup."

In a recent development, warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday after the US and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce while countries are engaged in evacuating their citizens from the country.

India has launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back Indians stranded in conflict-hit Sudan. Earlier, the third IAF C-130J from Port Sudan arrived in Jeddah. V Muraleedharan tweeted, "Third IAF C-130J from Port Sudan arrives in Jeddah, glad to welcome 136 Indians who were on board. #OperationKaveri will continue till we rescue all Indians who want to come back home."

