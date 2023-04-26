MP: Bhopal court frames charges against Digvijay Singh in defamation case filed by BJP state president

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 26 : Bhopal Court on Wednesday framed charges against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh in a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president V D Sharma.

The session court has framed the charges against Singh under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500. The next hearing in the matter will be held on July 1.

Advocate of BJP Chief, Sachin Verma told , "V D Sharma had filed a defamation case against Digvijay Singh that he had made defamatory comments against him related to Vyapam scam. In that case, the session court has framed charges against Digvijay Singh on Wednesday."

Nonetheless, an advocate of Digvijaya Singh has denied these charges. Now the trial will begin in this case further. The charges have been framed under IPC sections 499 and 500, Verma said.

After the case of defamation was registered in December last year, Singh had come to the court and he took bail. He is on bail and now the charges have been framed into the matter. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for July 1 to present the evidence, he added.

Notably, the congress leader had made an allegation on the BJP chief in July 2014 regarding Vyapam Scam, as a result of which Sharma had filed the defamation case against him and on December 5, 2022, the court ordered an FIR against him.

After that Singh appeared before the court on February 4 this year to take bail in the case. After getting the bail while coming out from the court premises, former CM Singh had interacted with the media persons at that time.

He had said, "Today (February 4), I have taken bail in the defamation case. I am facing defamation cases in four states and I am answering to all of them."

"There was a demand for a CBI investigation into the Vyapam Scam but it did not happen. There are many people accused in the scam, but the BJP-led Shivraj government has not removed them. They are living in government houses. This whole conspiracy is of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his associates who have looted the state. All those people are involved in it who led the Vyapam scam," Singh then added.

