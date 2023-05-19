MP: Bhopal NIA court extends police remand of 10 HuT members till May 24, sends 6 members on judicial remand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 19 : National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bhopal on Friday extended the police remands of the 10 members associated with the radical Islamic organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) till May 24 and sent six other HuT members on a judicial remand.

These 16 HuT members were produced before the court after their police remand was over on Friday.

Those members whose police remand were extended include Yasir Khan, Syed Sami Rizvi, Syed Danish Ali, Mohammad Alam, Khalid Hussain, Mohammad Hameed, Mohammad Abbas Ali, Abdur Raham, Sheikh Junaid and Mohammad Salim.

Notably, among these, three have converted from Hinduism to Islam which includes Mohammad Salim (earlier Saurabh Raj Vaidhy), Abdur Rahman (earlier Devi Narayan Panda) and Mohd Abbas Ali (earlier Benu Kumar).

The HuT members who were sent on judicial remand include Shahrukh, Misbah ul Haq, Shahid, Mehraj Ali, Wasim Khan and Abdul Karim.

Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested these accused on May 9. Of these accused, 10 were arrested from Bhopal, one was arrested from Chhindwara and five were arrested in Hyderabad by Telangana police on the inputs of MP ATS. Later they were brought to Bhopal. All of them were on police remand till today (May 19).

The team also recovered anti-national documents, technical equipment, radical literature and other materials from the accused.

A case was registered against these accused under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967) and other relevant sections.

