MP: Bhopal NIA court sends 10 members of HuT to judicial custody till June 2

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 : National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bhopal on Wednesday sent 10 members associated with the radical Islamic organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) to judicial custody till June 2.

These 10 HuT members were produced before the court after their police remand was over on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Yasir Khan, Syed Sami Rizvi, Syed Danish Ali, Mohammad Alam, Khalid Hussain, Mohammad Hameed, Mohammad Abbas Ali, Abdur Raham, Sheikh Junaid and Mohammad Salim.

Notably, among these, three have converted from Hinduism to Islam which includes Mohammad Salim (earlier Saurabh Raj Vaidhy), Abdur Rahman (earlier Devi Narayan Panda) and Mohd Abbas Ali (earlier Benu Kumar).

Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested 16 members of HuT on May 9. Of these accused, 10 were arrested from Bhopal, one was arrested from Chhindwara and five were arrested in Hyderabad by Telangana police on the inputs of MP ATS. Later they were brought to Bhopal.

Out of these HuT members, six were already sent on judicial custody on the last Friday (May 19) which include Shahrukh, Misbah ul Haq, Shahid, Mehraj Ali, Wasim Khan and Abdul Karim.

The remaining ten members were on police remand till today and now, the court sent them too on judicial custody till June 2.

The MP ATS team had also recovered anti-national documents, technical equipment, radical literature and other materials from the accused at the time of arrest.

A case was registered against these accused under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967) and other relevant sections.

