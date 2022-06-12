MP BJP's marathon meeting to select Mayoral candidates continues

Bhopal, June 12 MP BJP's marathon meeting to select mayoral candidates for the local body polls is continuing and the names are likely to be announced on Sunday evening.

The nomination of candidates for local body polls in Madhya Pradesh began on Saturday.

The core committee of state BJP continued one after another brainstorming sessions to finalise its candidates.

BJP stalwarts Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Home Minister Narottam Mishara, state BJP president V D Sharma, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and any others, had held a meeting late on Saturday night.

On Sunday, the core committee's meeting began in the morning and is likely to continue till evening at the party's headquarters in Bhopal.

BJP leader and the union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reached the party office and after half-an-hour, he left the office. Chief Minister Chouhan is also expected to attend the meeting.

While the party's stalwarts continued their meetings one after another session a large number of BJP workers, who are aspirants for mayoral posts, assembled and are waiting for their turn to meet the committee members.

MP BJP president V. D. Sharma has claimed that names of mayoral candidates will be announced after the core committee meeting gets over.

A political observer told that for the first time in the past two decades, the BJP is challenged in selection of candidates. While, in the past, BJP used to first announce its candidates and the Congress used to release its candidates' list after it.

What is taking the ruling BJP so long to announce its mayoral candidates, despite being in power in all 16 municipal corporations in the state?

Experts are of the view that the BJP is just not ruling party in the state but in all Municipal Corporations in the state therefore, the party's stalwarts don't want to leave any loophole in candidates selection and also to avoid anti-incumbency.

Another reason behind delay in selection of candidates is that, the senior leaders are pushing for their favourable candidates for mayoral posts.

Sources told that the committee has almost finalised mayoral candidates for 10-11 municipal corporations, but is stuck in five-six seats, which includes Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior.

While BJP is stuck in discussions, the Congress had announced its mayoral candidates for 15 of the 16 municipal corporations on Thursday night.

