MP Board Results 2022 to be released soon, know where to check results

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MP Board Results in 2022 at April end. The Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official website mpbse.nic.in. Around 18 lakhs candidates appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh this year. The exams were held from February 18 to March 20.

The board is still yet to complete the evaluation process but is expected to finish it soon. According to the officials, candidates can check results on the various website which is mentioned below

MP Board Results in 2022: List of websites

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

results.gov.in

This year's marking scheme was divided into 80:20 ratios. 80 marks were allotted for the theory section while 20 marks were for the practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12. Around 9,14,079 students appeared for MPBSE Class 10 exams and 6,60,682 candidates appeared for the class 12th exam.