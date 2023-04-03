MP: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon offeres prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 3 : Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday evening.

She also performed jalabhishek inside the sanctum sanctorum. After offering the prayer, she sat in Nandihal of the temple.

Talking to the reporters after the puja, the actress said that she has prayed for happiness and prosperity of everyone in the country.

Earlier on Sunday morning, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited Mahakal Temple and participated in the Bhasma aarti.

Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here and it is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 in the morning.

During NSA Doval's visit to Ujjain, the police administration made special arrangements for his security. Senior officials, including the temple administrator Sandeep Soni were also present.

Before this, Indian cricketer VVS Laxman had also visited the temple on Saturday.

