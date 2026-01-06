MP Cabinet approves infra, irrigation projects for tribal & rural areas; PM rural road scheme extended till 2031

Bhopal, Jan 6 The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, in its meeting on Tuesday, approved a series of ambitious infrastructure, road connectivity, and irrigation projects totalling worth thousands of crores, with a strong focus on rural and tribal development.

In a major boost to rural connectivity, the state Cabinet sanctioned projects involving construction of nearly 20,000 km of new roads and 1,200 new bridges at an estimated cost of Rs 17,196 crore.

Additionally, renovation (upgradation) of 8,8517 km of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana between 2026 and 2031 was approved with a budget of Rs 10,000 crore.

Special emphasis was laid on tribal and rural areas.

"The state Cabinet cleared continuation of road and bridge projects under the Tribal Justice Mega Campaign, a key initiative linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schemes, including PM Jan Dhan Yojana adaptations for Bhil, Sahariya, and other tribal communities across 22 districts. This phase includes 1,039 km of roads and 112 bridges (small) at a cost of Rs 795 crore," Micro, Small and Medium Entreprise Department (MSME) Minister Chaitanya Kashyap told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Irrigation infrastructure received significant attention in the Burhanpur district.

A medium irrigation project worth Rs 922 crore will provide irrigation to 17,700 hectares, while a larger project in the Nepanagar Assembly constituency, costing Rs 1,676 crore, will cover 34,100 hectares.

As many as 22,600 farmer families will get benefit from this development project, Minister Kashyap said.

"Further, under the Narmada Valley Development Authority, the multi-purpose Narmada-Shipra Link Project (Rs 2,489.65 crore) and the Badnawar Micro Lift Irrigation Scheme (Rs 1,520 crore) were awarded to respective project companies. These schemes have been given to Narmada Basin Company Limited. Whatever amount has been invested will be converted to equity. It will benefit the area, particularly farmers through lift irrigation," the Minister added.

These two schemes have been implemented for tribal families in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

"Burhanpur district is on 41th rank which is why the district has been given priority," he clarified.

Marking a step towards digital governance, tablets were distributed to all Ministers during the meeting.

The BJP-led state government announced that after the next two Cabinet meetings, all proceedings and work will transition to a fully digital tablet-based system, making Madhya Pradesh one of the states pioneering paperless Cabinet functioning, the Minister said.

The state Cabinet also reiterated its commitment as the Year 2025 was observed as the "Year of Industry and Employment", with future focus shifting towards agriculture and agro-based industries.

Special innovations and schemes will be prioritised for tribal-dominated regions to promote inclusive growth.

