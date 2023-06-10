MP CM Chouhan to distribute first instalment of Mukhyamntri Ladli Bahna Yojana today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will distribute the first instalment of the monthly aid of Rs 1000 to be given to women under Mukhyamntri Ladli Bahna Yojana in Jabalpur on Saturday.

A state-level program for transferring funds under Ladli Bahna Yojana is scheduled to be held in Jabalpur on Saturday evening.

Addressing media persons ahead of the program in the state capital, CM Chouhan said, "Today is a very important day for me. An important step is going to be added to women's development which is the Ladli Bahna Yojana. Under this Yojana a monthly aid of Rs 1000 will be given to women. They will not feel helpless and will not have to spread their hands for the small needs."

"Today I feel, becoming the Chief Minister has become meaningful. Today is a day of joy for me, 1.25 crores women have submitted applications for the scheme. DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) of 1.20 crore women has been done and 5 lakh are still left. It is quite possible that some women may not get the money in their account now, but after removing all the technical problems, they will also get the money," Chouhan said.

Chouhan also met with former CM Uma Bharti and took her blessings on the occasion.

Bharti said while blessing CM Chouhan, "I am the first Ladli Bahna."

Notably, CM Chouhan on Friday held a meeting with senior officials to review the preparations for the programme. He also discussed the outline of the programmes to be held at the village and ward level with all the divisional commissioners on the occasion.

He said that better preparations should be made for the program and if the task of giving an invitation to women has not been completed, they should be invited by visiting their homes. Proper arrangements should also be made for the telecast of the state-level programme.

The CM also said, "The impact assessment of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana should be done. This scheme is an example of the administrative efficiency and the hard work of the entire staff. This initiative to benefit 1.25 crore women of the state every month is an example for other states as well. All activities should also be documented."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor