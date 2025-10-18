MP CM inquires Indore accident victim’s health as she returns home

Indore, Oct 18 A 17-year-old girl, Sanskriti Verma, one of the victims of a horrific truck accident, who was airlifted to Mumbai for medical treatment for a critical head injury, returned to her home in Indore.

Verma had sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Bombay Hospital in Mumbai on September 20 for medical treatment. She underwent four surgeries for nearly one month. She is now said to be stable.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke to Sankriti Verma via video conferencing and inquired about her health, and expressed happiness for her recovery. Indore district collector Shivam Verma also visited her home on Saturday.

"Swift initiative of Madhya Pradesh government has restored the smile of Indore's daughter (Sanskriti Verma). She has returned to her home following treatment in Mumbai," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

The tragic accident har occurred in Indore on September 15 when a truck entered a no-entry zone on Airport Road, crushing pedestrians from Ramchandra Nagar intersection to Bada Ganpati. Four people were killed and 18 were injured in the incident, including Sanskriti Verma.

After the first five days of treatment at Bhandari Hospital in Indore, Sanskriti was airlifted to Mumbai, where she underwent surgery on her head and hand. She was referred to Mumbai on the doctors' recommendations.

According to information, Sanskriti underwent four surgeries in Mumbai. The arm and leg underwent a complex surgery, involving a vein cut from the leg and implanted in the arm.

Sankriti is reportedly conscious, talking, and eating, but she cannot walk. Physiotherapy in Mumbai has not yielded any significant improvement. Further treatment, including physiotherapy, will continue in Indore.

