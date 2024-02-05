MP CM sets up core team of IAS officers; reshuffle of IPS officers, Collectors next

Bhopal, Feb 5 New Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, has begun setting up a core team of IAS officers for his office and a reshuffle of IPS officers and District Collectors is likely in the next few days.

After IAS officers, the state is gearing up for a reshuffle of IPS officers with Yadav holding a meeting with DGP Sudhir Saxena last week. Sources privy to the development told IANS that a major reshuffle of District Collectors is likely in the next few days.

The senior bureaucrats, who were posted in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) during former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s regime, have all been replaced with the new team.

Last month, senior IAS officer Sandeep Yadav was appointed as Commissioner, Public Relations, the department being headed by Mohan Yadav, and Sameer Yadav, who is a 2000-batch state police officer, was made in-charge of the CM’s security.

Similarly, a 1997-batch IAS officer, Raghvendra Singh, who previously served as Commissioner, Public Relations, was appointed as Principal Secretary, CMO, last month.

Now, some more senior bureaucrats have been added to the CMO.

In the reshuffle Bharat Yadav, a 2008-batch officer was appointed as Secretary to the CM, while Avinash Lavania, a 2009-batch officer and Managing Director of the MP Road Development Corporation, has been appointed as his Additional Secretary.

Other senior bureaucrats who have found a place in the CM’s core team are Chandrashekhar Walimbe, a 2010-batch officer who has also been elevated as Additional Secretary to the CM, while Aditi Garg, a 2015-batch officer, and Anshul Gupta, a 2016-batch officer, have been made Deputy Secretaries in the CMO.

After IAS officers, the state is gearing up for a reshuffle of IPS officers with Yadav holding a meeting with DGP Sudhir Saxena last week. Sources privy to the development told IANS that a major reshuffle of District Collectors is likely in the next few days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor