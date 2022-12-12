MP: Congress leader Raja Pateria booked for making controversial remark against PM Modi

An FIR was registered against veteran Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria for making a controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Powai police station of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Monday.

According to the FIR copy, Pateria said, "PM Modi will end elections, he will divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future life of Dalits and tribals are in danger. If the constitution is to be saved then be ready to kill Modi. Murder in a sense, defeating Modi."

Pateria made the remark during a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organised by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House in Panna on Sunday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and Pateria has been booked under sections 451, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(C), 506, 153-B (1)(C) of the IPC.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday released a selfie video in which he said that the FIR was being registered and the law would take its course.

"The reality of those pretending to be on the Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to the fore. PM Modi lives in the heart of the people. He is the centre of faith of the entire nation," CM Chouhan attacked the Congress.

"Congressmen did not face him in the field and a Congress leader is talking about the murder of Modi. This is the height of hatred. The real feelings of Congress are being revealed but such things will not be tolerated," he added.

Pateria later released a clarification video and said, "I am a follower of Gandhi ji and Gandhi's followers can not talk about murder. The video has been misinterpreted."

"I meant to say that it is necessary to defeat him to save this country's Constitution, to protect minorities, Dalits, and tribal and to remove unemployment. My intention about the murder has been misrepresented," Pateria added.

( With inputs from ANI )

