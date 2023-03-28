MP: Congress MLA accuses govt of neglecting rain-hit farmers; BJP hits back

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 28 : Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary on Tuesday attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the crop loss of the farmers due to untimely rain and hailstorm in the state.

"We all know due to the untimely rain and hailstorm farmers have suffered huge losses. The day when CM Chouhan was playing Holi, the farmers were mourning for their loss," said Choudhary.

"The farmers thought that if the Chief Minister had said, then there would be some power in his words. But our CM Chouhan only speaks. He claimed to have issued orders for the survey, but the surveyors have not reached the farm of affected farmers so far," Choudhary claimed.

Choudhary made the remark while addressing a press conference at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

The Congress MLA further claimed that the date for the purchase of wheat crops was changed again and again.

"Initially, it was decided on March 1, then changed to March 15 and March 25 but the purchase began on March 27. But later on, the government issued a notice and postponed the Wheat procurement work from March 28 to March 31 citing moisture in the wheat due to untimely rain in the state," he pointed out.

"If the Chief Minister and the agriculture minister claim to be with farmers then why this notice was issued and wheat procurement dates postponed," he asked.

He further said that the government should give fair prices to farmers for their crops, and compensate for the crop loss.

Responding to Choudhary's allegations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, Rajnish Agarwal said, "Congress leaders have become addicted to indecent language and indecent politics. They do personal defamation instead of issues."

The BJP government under the leadership of CM Chouhan has been ahead in providing compensation and prompt relief to the farmers. The past of the BJP government shows that by keeping full sympathy towards the farmers in the matter of wheat procurement, it has made a record in the country, Agarwal said.

He added that when the Congress government was in power for 15 months in the state, the then Chief Minister Kamal Nath did not provide any financial help and did not even reach out to the farmers to give them support.

