MP: Congress urges action against IAS officer for objectionable remark over 'Brahmin girls'

Bhopal, Nov 25 The Madhya Pradesh Congress, on Tuesday, condemned senior IAS officer Santosh Verma's objectionable remarks on Brahmin girls and demanded an action against him from the state government.

Verma, who was recently elected as provincial president of Anusuchit Jati Evam Janjati Adhikari and Karmachari Sangh (AJAKS), advocating for reservation has made alleged objectionable remarks on Sunday.

"Reservations will continue till a Brahmin donates their daughters to my son or allows her to have a relationship with him," the IAS officer was heard saying in viral video, which has sparked a controversy, especially from Brahmin community in Madhya Pradesh.

Responding to Verma's statement, former Congress Minister Mukesh Nayak, on Tuesday said, "The IAS officer's remark is not only objectionable but offensive as well. He has tried to disrupt social harmony and therefore, the state government should take action against him with immediate effect."

Nayak, who is also the chairperson of Madhya Pradesh Congress Media cell, also added that the remarks by the IAS officer violate the Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, due to which stern action against Verma becomes even more important.

To oppose IAS officer Verma's statement, Congress workers also held a protest in Bhopal and other parts of Madhya Pradesh and burnt his effigies on Tuesday.

The Congress workers even used objectionable language on camera during the protest in Bhopal.

In another development, the representatives of several Brahmin organisations visited Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and handover a memorandum, demanding punitive action against IAS officer Verma.

"We demand an immediate FIR against the IAS officer for his highly indecent remarks about Brahmin daughters. If no FIR is registered against him, the entire Brahmin samaj will resort to state-wide protest," Pushpendra Mishra, the state president of All India Brahmin Samaj, told IANS.

However, controversies aren't new to IAS officer Verma, who was originally a Madhya Pradesh State Administrative Service officer.

He was in the news in 2021-22, allegedly forging court orders and faking signatures of a special court judge, for falsely claiming relief in cases against him.

IAS officer Verma was arrested after the concerned judge filed a complaint against him for forging court orders, which pertained to alleged criminal intimidation of a woman.

He had reportedly used the forged documents to secure promotion from the state administrative cadre to Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

